Atiq-Ashraf murder case: SIT may quiz assailants yet again

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Atiq-Ashraf murder case may question the three assailants yet again to confirm certain points that have surfaced during the probe, said police sources. The SIT will seek permission of Prayagraj district court to question the assailants at Pratapgarh jail, they added. Earlier, the trio had been taken on a four-day remand by the SIT for questioning.

The sensational murder on April 15 night was captured live on camera. (HT file photo)

The three-member SIT headed by additional DCP (crime), Prayagraj, Satish Chandra is investigating the sensational murders of gangster duo Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf who were shot dead by three assailants Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Sunny Puraney (23) and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital on April 15 night.

Soon after committing the crime, the trio had surrendered to police. Assistant commissioner of police, Kotwali police station, Satyendra Prasad Tiwari and inspector, investigation cell of crime branch, Om Prakash are two other members of the SIT.

The team had recreated the crime scene and had taken four days custody remand of the three assailants besides recording statements of eye witnesses and medical staff at the hospital. Police sources said the three assailants may soon be questioned again. The officials will question them on different points while showing them CCTV and video footages of the incident.

Officials have come across some clues and facts during close scanning of the video and CCTV footages of the incident about which the shooters provided no information to the police during questioning in custody remand.

Officials believe that fresh questioning from the accused may now provide more information and details in connection with the double murders of mafia brothers. The questions include how the shooters were aware that police will bring the duo for medical examination to Colvin Hospital.

How they were aware of the exact spot where mafia brothers were to be brought. Why did the shooters not open fire on Atiq and Ashraf outside the hospital? Why the shooters took the risk of shooting from close range when cops on duty might have opened fire on them. Why the shooters targeted only Atiq and Ashraf if they wanted to earn fame and money.

Moreover, officials are still to know how the three assailants conspired to kill Atiq and Ashraf. As per police investigation, one of the assailants Sunny was not using mobile phone. If it was the case, how he contacted other two assailants who are from different places.

SIT officials had earlier claimed to have recovered two mobile phones and four SIM cards. Officials said Lavlesh Tiwari of Banda and Arun Maurya of Kasganj were using mobile phone but Sunny was not. The accused broke the SIM cards before they reached Prayagraj, officials added.