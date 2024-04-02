Six killed, 2 injured as truck collides with auto in U.P.’s Chitrakoot

Six people were killed and two others grievously injured when a speeding truck collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying pilgrims on the Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway near Amanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Tuesday morning, police sources said. A crane was deployed to extricate the trapped passengers from the auto. (For Representation)

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. In a statement, the Chitrakoot Police said they were trying to trace the driver and the vehicle with the help of the CCTV footage. The pilgrims, who had alighted from a train at Karvi railway station, were going to Chitrakoot in the auto-rickshaw when the mishap occurred, the police said.

Following the accident, nearby residents informed the police. Karvi Kotwali in-charge Upendra Pratap Singh arrived at the scene with a police team. He said a crane was deployed to extricate the trapped passengers from the auto.

Three people were pronounced dead on the spot while the remaining five were rushed to the district hospital. Three of the injured, including a teenage girl, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Anirudh, 30, Akhilesh, 22, and Atar Singh, 50, of Kannauj, Dharmendra Soni, 30, and his sister Nidhi, 16, of Bharua, Sumerpur of Hamirpur and Nirbhay, 20, of Narayanpur, of Chitrakoot district.