 Slaughtering of stolen cattle:Connivance of Bareilly meat factory workers to be probed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Slaughtering of stolen cattle:Connivance of Bareilly meat factory workers to be probed

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Bareilly range inspector general Rakesh Singh informed that the investigators had been asked to unravel the nexus behind slaughtering of stolen cattle in the Marya meat factory of Bareilly. He said the mobile call details of the alleged person associated with the meat factory would be scanned to unravel his links with other workers who helped in slaughtering the stolen cattle within a few hours after the theft.

LUCKNOW Police would further investigate the role of other workers of a Bareilly-based meat factory in slaughtering stolen cattle, said senior police officials on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, three people, including a worker associated with the meat factory, were arrested for cattle theft. They allegedly used to slaughter stolen cattle inside the factory with the connivance of some insiders.

On Friday, three people, including a worker associated with the meat factory, were arrested for cattle theft (Pic for representation)
On Friday, three people, including a worker associated with the meat factory, were arrested for cattle theft (Pic for representation)

While talking to media persons, Bareilly range inspector general Rakesh Singh informed that the investigators had been asked to unravel the nexus behind slaughtering of stolen cattle in the Marya meat factory of Bareilly. He said the mobile call details of the alleged person associated with the meat factory would be scanned to unravel his links with other workers who helped in slaughtering the stolen cattle within a few hours after the theft.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Bareilly police additional superintendent of police, Manush Pareek informed that one Nafees, along with two others identified as Adil (25) and Aakash (24), was arrested in this connection. He said Nafees was involved in supplying cattle to the meat factory and worked for the contractor who supplied the cattle.

He said Nafees had easy access to the slaughter area where cattle were slaughtered after being stolen from different parts of Bareilly region. He said some more members of cattle thieves, including Junaid Ali, Imran and Ladla were still at large, and their arrest could further unravel the nexus. He said the gang’s involvement was suspected in theft of over 500 cattle and slaughtering them illegally in the meat factory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Slaughtering of stolen cattle:Connivance of Bareilly meat factory workers to be probed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On