Slaughtering of stolen cattle:Connivance of Bareilly meat factory workers to be probed

LUCKNOW Police would further investigate the role of other workers of a Bareilly-based meat factory in slaughtering stolen cattle, said senior police officials on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, three people, including a worker associated with the meat factory, were arrested for cattle theft. They allegedly used to slaughter stolen cattle inside the factory with the connivance of some insiders. On Friday, three people, including a worker associated with the meat factory, were arrested for cattle theft (Pic for representation)

While talking to media persons, Bareilly range inspector general Rakesh Singh informed that the investigators had been asked to unravel the nexus behind slaughtering of stolen cattle in the Marya meat factory of Bareilly. He said the mobile call details of the alleged person associated with the meat factory would be scanned to unravel his links with other workers who helped in slaughtering the stolen cattle within a few hours after the theft.

The Bareilly police additional superintendent of police, Manush Pareek informed that one Nafees, along with two others identified as Adil (25) and Aakash (24), was arrested in this connection. He said Nafees was involved in supplying cattle to the meat factory and worked for the contractor who supplied the cattle.

He said Nafees had easy access to the slaughter area where cattle were slaughtered after being stolen from different parts of Bareilly region. He said some more members of cattle thieves, including Junaid Ali, Imran and Ladla were still at large, and their arrest could further unravel the nexus. He said the gang’s involvement was suspected in theft of over 500 cattle and slaughtering them illegally in the meat factory.