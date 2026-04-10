Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the use of smartphones for 4-6 hours daily has led to new diseases, as he called for the current medical system's treatment-centric model to be replaced by one based on public awareness and lifestyle changes.

Smartphone use for 4-6 hours leading to new diseases: Adityanath calls for lifestyle changes

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Addressing the Cardiological Society of India conference, NIC-2026, at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Adityanath highlighted the rapid spread of diabetes as a major challenge.

He urged doctors and experts to promote a healthy lifestyle and a disciplined routine that avoids excessive smartphone use.

"Changing lifestyles, especially the use of smartphones for four to six hours daily, have led to new diseases, while the rapid spread of diabetes has also emerged as a major challenge," Adityanath said.

"In these circumstances, government efforts alone are not sufficient. Widespread public awareness is extremely necessary," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Adityanath said when the message reaches people through doctors, its impact is deeper and more lasting.

"The biggest challenge today is changing lifestyle and increasing adulteration in food. Earlier, people used to sleep and wake on time and consume a balanced diet, but now the situation has completely changed," the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath also called for more focus on prevention, instead of treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath also called for more focus on prevention, instead of treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "If the country has to be made healthy and productive in the long term, then the medical system must move beyond a treatment-centric model towards a model based on public awareness and lifestyle improvement," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If the country has to be made healthy and productive in the long term, then the medical system must move beyond a treatment-centric model towards a model based on public awareness and lifestyle improvement," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The government is working on expanding health infrastructure and affordable treatment. On the other hand, prioritising the strategy of prevention to protect society from diseases in advance is the biggest need of the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The government is working on expanding health infrastructure and affordable treatment. On the other hand, prioritising the strategy of prevention to protect society from diseases in advance is the biggest need of the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This dual approach strong treatment system and comprehensive prevention campaign will form the foundation of India's health security in the future, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This dual approach strong treatment system and comprehensive prevention campaign will form the foundation of India's health security in the future, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid challenges arising from changing lifestyles, two major dimensions of health prevention and treatment have clearly emerged, and while experts naturally focus on treatment and innovation, it is essential to prioritise prevention to deal effectively with these diseases, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid challenges arising from changing lifestyles, two major dimensions of health prevention and treatment have clearly emerged, and while experts naturally focus on treatment and innovation, it is essential to prioritise prevention to deal effectively with these diseases, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister added that getting people to adopt a healthy routine through awareness campaigns is the need of the hour, which will help in tackling future health challenges more effectively.

"The rapid increase in non-communicable diseases and their growing impact on a large section of society is a matter of serious concern. Earlier, a serious illness meant a financial crisis for the entire family, as there were neither sufficient health institutions nor the availability of specialists. However, in recent years, there has been a major change.

"Through Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, about 55-60 crore people in the country are now getting health security of up to ₹5 lakh per year, making it one of the largest health coverage schemes in the world and providing relief to common people from the burden of treatment expenses," he said.

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Adityanath said that in 2025, about ₹1,400 crore was made available through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Those who were left out of Ayushman Bharat Yojana have also been included under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, expanding the scope of health security, he said.

Adityanath also spoke about the government's decision to bring teachers, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, auxiliary nurse midwives and others under the Mid-Day Meal scheme's health security benefits.

Speaking about other initiatives of the government, he said that the establishment of ICUs in every district, initiation of Cath labs at multiple locations, rapid expansion of super specialty hospitals in the private sector, and strengthening of infrastructure in older medical colleges "are providing new strength to health services".

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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