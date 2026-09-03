Smoke alert forces Delhi-bound AI Express flight to Lucknow

An Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Thursday morning after a smoke detection alarm went off in its aft cargo compartment, prompting an emergency response. All 155 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, while preliminary checks found no smoke or fire, airport officials said.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Flight IX 1253 took off from Varanasi around 8 am. Shortly after take-off, the alarm was activated, following which the pilot contacted Lucknow air traffic control (ATC) and sought permission to land. The aircraft landed safely at 8:52 am.

The airport’s emergency response team, fire brigade personnel and technical experts inspected the aircraft. Passengers began deboarding at 9:02 am. The aircraft was later moved to a hanger and remained grounded for further technical examination.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew, prioritising passenger safety, opted for a precautionary diversion to Lucknow after a technical issue was detected. Passengers were provided refreshments while an alternative aircraft was arranged to take them to Delhi.

According to the Lucknow airport spokesperson, the airline’s special flight departed for Delhi at around 1:30 pm with the stranded passengers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The cause of the smoke alert was not immediately known. Engineers are examining the aircraft to determine whether the alarm was caused by a technical malfunction or a false indication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the smoke alert was not immediately known. Engineers are examining the aircraft to determine whether the alarm was caused by a technical malfunction or a false indication. {{/usCountry}}

Read More