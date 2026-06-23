Smoke clears, questions remain: Lucknow’s fire tragedies reveal a cycle of neglect

As investigators begin piecing together the circumstances behind the deadly fire in Aliganj, a familiar pattern has resurfaced in the state capital. Sirens wail, crowds gather and firefighters battle towering flames. Then come the inquiries, safety drives and official assurances. But as memories of each tragedy fade, so too does the urgency for reform. From Charbagh to Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar, major fire incidents have repeatedly exposed safety lapses. Yet years after a series of fatal blazes laid bare serious violations, Lucknow continues to confront the same questions over fire safety and accountability.

The deadly fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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After almost every major fire incident, authorities order high-level probes, launch special drives to identify buildings lacking mandatory fire safety clearances and promise strict action. However, critics say many recommendations made by inquiry panels remain unimplemented, while accountability rarely extends beyond lower-level officials.

The June 19, 2018 fire at Hotels Virat and SSJ International in Charbagh, which claimed six lives, remains one of the most cited examples. A high-level committee, which included the then additional director general of police (ADG), Lucknow Zone, submitted its report to the state government. However, no major action has reportedly been taken against those responsible.

“Fire incidents have been taking place at regular intervals in the state capital as no senior authority was held accountable in even a single incident. Only junior officials, especially that of the LDA, have faced action,” said a former judge of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court took suo motu cognisance of the September 5, 2022 fire at Hotel Levana Suites, in which four people died and 11 others suffered burns.

During the proceedings, Suraksha Sharma, whose husband died in the 2018 Hotel SSJ International fire, sought the court’s intervention. In her application, she alleged that repeated fire incidents in Lucknow stemmed from failures in enforcing fire safety norms and statutory provisions.

The court appointed advocate Neerav Chitravanshi as amicus curiae and directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the fire department to survey hospitals, schools and commercial establishments and submit reports on their fire safety status.

State Congress president Ajay Rai said on Monday that reports prepared after previous fire incidents were gathering dust. “Earlier, a hotel caught fire and action was taken, but what was the outcome? “

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Fresh audits, familiar violations

Recent fire safety audits conducted by the LDA and fire department in June 2026 uncovered widespread violations across commercial buildings in Lucknow.

A joint task force inspected establishments in Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Kursi Road, Hardoi Road and Sitapur Road. The inspections revealed illegal conversion of basement parking areas into shops, eateries and residential units, blocking emergency evacuation routes.

More than 29 high-footfall establishments, including hotels, malls and clubs, were inspected. The fire department subsequently issued 45-day notices to 20 hotels and restaurants, directing them to rectify deficiencies or face cancellation of fire clearances and possible sealing.

A long list of fire incidents

June 19, 2018: A fire at Hotels Virat and SSJ International in Charbagh claimed six lives.

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April 13, 2022: Forty-eight people had a narrow escape after a major fire broke out at a hotel in Vibhuti Khand.

April 13, 2022: Four families had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a godown-cum-residence in a complex in Chowk.

April 25, 2022: Four people had a narrow escape after a major fire at a showroom-cum-service centre on Ayodhya Road.

April 30, 2022: A banquet hall was gutted in a fire at a two-storey hotel in a narrow lane in the Lalbagh area.

September 5, 2022: Four people died and 11 others suffered burns in a major fire at Hotel Levana Suites on Madan Mohan Malviya Marg.

December 9, 2022: A man was charred to death and another sustained burns in a fire at an eating outlet operating from a hotel basement.

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January 6, 2023: At least 10 employees sustained burns after a gas pipeline exploded in the kitchen of a four-storey hotel near Phoenix Mall in Krishnanagar.

January 7, 2023: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a hotel on Sapru Marg in Hazratganj. Five people were trapped but rescued.

April 14, 2024: A major fire broke out at Balaji Grand Hotel in Charbagh. Ten visitors trapped on an upper floor were rescued following a prompt response by staff and emergency services.