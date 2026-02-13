Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, targeting the Samajwadi Party , said on Friday that socialism, which once called for sacrifice, struggle and moral ideals, has now become a ladder for dynasty politics, opportunism and the establishment of personal empires, and a means for spreading casteism in society. Socialism has now become ladder for dynasty politics: CM Adityanath

Responding to the discussion on the governor's address in the Assembly, Adityanath took a dig at the SP, saying that the party has no concern for development.

He said that the Gomti River Front was estimated to cost ₹300 crore, but ₹1,400 crore has been spent on it, and still it remains incomplete. "The Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre was estimated to cost ₹200 crore, but ₹800 crore has been spent on it, yet it remains incomplete. Land was not acquired for the Purvanchal Expressway, but tenders were awarded. Is this the SP's development model?"

The chief minister said, "JP and Lohia were once considered the epitome of socialism. They advocated equality and social justice in the country. Both were great leaders. Today, socialism has become a symbol of wealth and progeny. Lohia was opposed to this."

Adityanath said, "Socialism, which used to call for sacrifice, struggle, and moral ideals, has today become a means of dynasty politics, convenience, and the creation of personal empires for these people."

He said that caste animosity is not in the interest of society or the country.

"India became enslaved because of this animosity. It is because of this caste animosity that incites those castes to fight among themselves, and in the name of appeasement, glorifying the invaders has become the main business of the socialist movement today. There's no guarantee when they'll change their colours, meaning even a chameleon will regret that the socialists have surpassed them."

