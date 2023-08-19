BJP leader’s murder: Two arrested for hiring contract killers

MEERUT The son of a block pramukh and his aide were arrested on Wednesday for hiring contract killers to eliminate the block pramukh’s political rival Anuj Choudhary in Moradabad. The contract for the murder was given for ₹30 lakh.

As of now police have no clue of the contract killers identified as Suryakant Sharma, Sushil Sharma and Aakash Kashyap.

The block pramukh’s son Aniket Choudhary and his aide Neerajpal admitted to hiring contract killers to eliminate Anuj Choudhary who contested elections against Aniket’s father and block pramukh Prabhakar Choudharybut lost by 17 votes. He was preparing to bring a no-confidence motion against Prabhakar Choudhary but was killed before that on August 10, while walking with his friend in Parshvanath Pratibha colony of Moradabad.

The video of his murder went viral on social media. In the video, three motorcycle-borne criminals wearing helmets were seen firing at him and later he was declared dead in hospital.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area in Moradabad Arpit Kumar said that Choudhary was killed due to political rivalry. Block pramukh Prabhakar Choudhary and his son Aniket hatched the conspiracy and hired three contract killers with the help of Amit and Neerajpal.

He said that the deal was finalised for ₹30 lakh and ₹6 lakh were given in advance. They made arrangement for stay of the killers in a resort of Nainital after accomplishing the task.

The arrested persons told police that the shooters were staying in Nainital but police teams did not find them there. Apparently, the shooters made their own plan to dodge police. They met Neerajpal after killing Choudhary but didn’t go to Nainital and also threw their mobile phones in Moradabad.

As of now police have no clue of the contract killers identified as Suryakant Sharma, Sushil Sharma and Aakash Kashyap. The CO said that raids were being conducted to arrest the contract killers and others involved in the murder.

