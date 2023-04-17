Atiq’s eldest sons informed about murders in evening: Jail officials

Gangster Atiq Ahmad’s eldest son Umar, who is lodged in the Lucknow district jail, and second eldest son Ali, jailed in Naini, Prayagraj, were informed of the brazen murders of their father and uncle Khalid Azim (Ashraf) only on Sunday evening, prison officials confirmed.

Police personnel escort Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed for a medical examination, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (FIle photo)

Umar was jailed in August last year after he surrendered himself in the Lucknow CBI court. He was being investigated for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and torture of a Lucknow relator, Mohit Jaiswal. Jaiswal was allegedly taken to the Deoria jail where Atiq Ahmad was then lodged in December 2018.

Ali, meanwhile, was arrested and jailed at the Naini central prison the same month in an extortion case. Despite getting bail in the case, he continued to be in jail as another criminal case was pending against him.

The prison officials said Umar was informed about the murders around 5.30 pm. “He started crying upon learning about the incident, but had his dinner,” they added.

The brothers were not formally informed of the murders till Sunday evening. They said the duo followed their daily routine and their reaction did not suggest that they had any hint of the incident. “We will, however, inform them about the incident in the evening. The duo is already under round-the-clock video surveillance,” the officials had said earlier.

A Lucknow jail official stated that no newspaper was sent to Umar’s barrack to avoid letting him know of the incident. He said Umar was inconsolably crying upon coming to know of his brother Asad’s death in an encounter with the UPSTF on April 13.

The two minor sons of Atiq, lodged at Rajrooppur juvenile home, however, knew about the Saturday night’s event as hundreds of people gathered outside the institution later that night demanding the release of the boys. The minor sons also took part in the funeral of their father and uncle.

Meanwhile, Atiq’s wife Shaishta Parveen was claimed to be planning a surrender. Police officials and lawyers in Prayagraj speculated that her surrender could be imminent.