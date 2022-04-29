Soon, a bridge between Lakshagriha and Paranipur in Prayagraj to promote tourism

In order to promote spiritual and cultural tourism and meeting the longstanding demand of locals of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, a bridge will now be constructed across Ganga between Lakshagriha and Paranipur.

For this, a survey has been done by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. A ROB is also proposed to be constructed along this bridge for smooth traffic. With the construction of this bridge and ROB, not only will the traffic go right up to Lakshagriha but also many districts of neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh to Purvanchal will directly be connected to Prayagraj.

The proposed Lakshagriha-Paranipur bridge on the Ganga in Handia will be about 1400 meters long. Earlier, the demand was being raised to construct a bridge on the Ganga at Sirsa. However, the proposed bridge will not start from Sirsa but from Paranipur.

It is believed that the construction of this bridge will boost the tourism of Lakshagriha, associated with Pandav of epic Mahabharat, an official aware of the development said.

“After doing the initial survey, we have now taken soil samples to test the weight bearing capacity of the underneath bed of the river. Soon the proposal would be send to the government for construction of the bridge,” said deputy project manager of the corporation PC Verma.

The proposed bridge will provide a direct connection with Madhya Pradesh and Jaunpur.

The officials of the corporation said after the construction of the bridge and ROB, traffic on the Paranipur-Meja road will also smoothen.

To provide a fillip to tourism at Lakshagriha, the state government has already completed the construction of Ved Vyas gate, Kunti Mahal and a grand auditorium.

It is believed that after the construction of this bridge, the beauty of this tourist place will increase. Due to this, those coming to see the Lakshagriha will not have to travel long distances. Because of the lack of a bridge on the Ganga between Prayagraj and Mirzapur, people were facing tremendous problems on this route.

Onkar Nath Tripathi, the founder of Dharma Kshetra Lakshagriha Tourist Place Development Committee, termed the announcement as a milestone in the direction of cultural tourism development.

“This proposed bridge over Ganga would give nationwide recognition to the tourism development of Lakshagriha and also help the traffic of Mirzapur, Sonbhadra to Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Kanpur via Prayagraj,” he said.