South Asian Buddhists take LU route to trace Buddha’s life

Buddhist monks from South Asia, are taking Lucknow University route to enhance their knowledge about Buddha’s life. Dressed in robes of dark hues - maroon, vermillion and grey, they stand out on the campus, as they move to and from classes.

Buddhist students at LU with director International Cell prof RP Singh (HT Photo)

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They are majorly distributed in PhD, BA and MA courses in departments including - studies in linguistics, English, Sanskrit, Philosophy, Ancient Indian History, Psychology. Currently there are 35 monks studying at the university, said director International Cell prof RP Singh.

“There has been a significant increase in the number of Buddhist monks in the last 3-4 years. There were hardly any or no monks about 4 years back studying at the university. The practical learning and adaptive atmosphere they receive at the university is what attracts them. The university has also been very welcoming to them in the last couple of years by providing them scope for studies under departments like Ancient Indian History and philosophy,” said Singh.

Nguyen Van Quoc, 45, from Vietnam was a lecturer of Vietnamese literature until he was in his 30s but it was after a personal shock at his father’s demise that he learnt the practices of Buddhism to deal with the loss. “It ultimately guided me towards meditation, applying Buddhist sutras to daily life, and pursuing a path focused on wisdom, concentration, and peace. I transformed my life 360 degrees. I completed my MA in Buddhist Philosophy from a university in Greater Noida and came to LU for my PhD,” said Quoc who is also known as Bhante Thien Duc.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, Bante Sumiththananda, 29, from Sri Lanka is also pursuing research in Buddhist Psychology from a university in Sri Lanka. “I am happy to be the first Buddhist monk from Sri Lanka to pursue the course at Lucknow University. I became a monk at age 11 and previously taught Buddhism in Sri Lanka,” said Sumiththananda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, Bante Sumiththananda, 29, from Sri Lanka is also pursuing research in Buddhist Psychology from a university in Sri Lanka. “I am happy to be the first Buddhist monk from Sri Lanka to pursue the course at Lucknow University. I became a monk at age 11 and previously taught Buddhism in Sri Lanka,” said Sumiththananda. {{/usCountry}}

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Ho Duc Hien also known as Bhante Minh, 36, from Vietnam said that 12 years ago he became interested in Buddhism after seeing a person in a robe. “I hold an ICCR Scholarship for PhD studies in Buddhist Philosophy. I previously studied at Nalanda (MA, 2018–2020) and was recommended to study at Lucknow University by a BBAU professor. I also chose Lucknow University because it was close to many sacred Buddhist places,” said Minh.

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Trinh Thi Kim Anh also known as Thich Nu Van Hieu, 32, another nun from Vietnam said that she came to Lucknow University to pursue her PhD in Ancient Indian History because India is the birthplace of Buddhism. “Lucknow and Ancient Indian History have clues related to the art and history that Buddha connected with. I want to see and learn in-depth about Dhamma and Buddha while I stay here. I want to find some lost links to the religion and connect the traditions of India and Vietnam through my research,” said Anh.