Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP’s social justice policies erratic, say SP MLC hopefuls

BJP’s social justice policies erratic, say SP MLC hopefuls

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2023 08:04 PM IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates for by-elections to two legislative council seats in India have criticized the BJP's social justice policies, calling them "erratic" and asserting that the party has no place for the poor and Dalits.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates for the by-elections to two Vidhan Parishad (legislative council) seats have questioned the BJP’s social justice policies and called them ‘erratic’.

The SP has fielded Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal for the two MLC seats for which bypolls will be held on May 29. (File)

“The BJP’s social justice policy is erratic. The BJP has no place for the poor and Dalits. It has always opposed social justice. It does not believe in the Constitution of India and the party works have been consistently weakening the democracy,” said Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal in their joint appeal to all legislators.

Though the SP leaders, who belong to the OBC and Dalit communities, targeted OBC and Dalit legislators from every parties, their appeal has been circulated among all 403 MLAs in the state.

Both the candidates further said the SP was committed to social justice and the party chief was fighting to save the Constitution and the democracy.

By-elections for the two MLC seats will be held on May 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp samajwadi party
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP