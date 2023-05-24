BJP’s social justice policies erratic, say SP MLC hopefuls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates for the by-elections to two Vidhan Parishad (legislative council) seats have questioned the BJP’s social justice policies and called them ‘erratic’.

The SP has fielded Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal for the two MLC seats for which bypolls will be held on May 29. (File)

“The BJP’s social justice policy is erratic. The BJP has no place for the poor and Dalits. It has always opposed social justice. It does not believe in the Constitution of India and the party works have been consistently weakening the democracy,” said Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal in their joint appeal to all legislators.

Though the SP leaders, who belong to the OBC and Dalit communities, targeted OBC and Dalit legislators from every parties, their appeal has been circulated among all 403 MLAs in the state.

Both the candidates further said the SP was committed to social justice and the party chief was fighting to save the Constitution and the democracy.

