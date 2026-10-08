SP, Congress take to streets across UP, demand CEC’s exit

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress workers staged demonstrations across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and voter rolls. The protests were part of the SP’s “Loktantra Bachao Saptah” (Save Democracy Week) and “Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao” (Save Your Vote, Save the Country) campaigns, while the Congress observed the day as “Black Day” over alleged misbehaviour with its senior leaders during a protest in New Delhi a day earlier.

In Lucknow, SP workers led by metropolitan president Fakir Siddiqui marched from the party office in Qaiserbagh to the collectorate, raising slogans including “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” (Vote thieves, leave the seat of power) and “Gyanesh Kumar istiifa do” (Gyanesh Kumar, resign). (Sourced)

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In Lucknow, SP workers led by metropolitan president Fakir Siddiqui marched from the party office in Qaiserbagh to the collectorate, raising slogans including “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” (Vote thieves, leave the seat of power) and “Gyanesh Kumar istiifa do” (Gyanesh Kumar, resign). They staged a sit-in at the collectorate, sang the national anthem and heard metropolitan general secretary Gaurav Singh Yadav read Article 326 before burning an effigy of the CEC.

Congress workers, meanwhile, marched from their party office towards Lucknow’s Hazratganj. State president Aradhna Mishra and several workers were detained after they climbed barricades put up by police. Women workers also had a confrontation with police near the Waqf Board office as protesters were taken into buses. Mishra alleged that more than 12 crore votes had been deducted and said the agitation would continue until the CEC resigned. ACP Hazratganj Rajneesh Verma said the protesters were taken to Eco Garden.

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{{^usCountry}} In Agra, the SP’s planned “Samvidhan Bachao March” (Save the Constitution March) was stopped by police. Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman was placed under house arrest, while district president Udal Singh Kushwaha was prevented from leaving his residence. Several workers who gathered at Subhash Park were detained as they attempted to march towards the collectorate. Congress workers also observed the day as “Black Day” and demanded the resignation of the CEC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Agra, the SP’s planned “Samvidhan Bachao March” (Save the Constitution March) was stopped by police. Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman was placed under house arrest, while district president Udal Singh Kushwaha was prevented from leaving his residence. Several workers who gathered at Subhash Park were detained as they attempted to march towards the collectorate. Congress workers also observed the day as “Black Day” and demanded the resignation of the CEC. {{/usCountry}}

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In Prayagraj, SP workers marched from the party office carrying banners, placards and flags and later burnt an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar. Congress workers held a torchlight procession from All Saints Cathedral to Subhash Crossing, raising slogans against the Centre and the Election Commission.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, SP leaders, including MPs Anand Bhadauriya and Utkarsh Verma, staged a dharna at the collectorate, while Congress workers led by district president Prahlad Patel and former MP Ravi Prakash Verma held a separate demonstration and burnt an effigy of the CEC. Both parties alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including the special intensive revision (SIR), and submitted memorandums seeking his resignation.

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In Bahraich, thousands of SP workers marched from Jhingha Ghat to Ghantaghar and burnt an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar.

In Varanasi, Congress workers marched from the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Maidagin to Queen’s College, where they performed a purification ritual at the main gate using Ganga water. They said Gyanesh Kumar had studied at the college and demanded his resignation.

Pics from Lucknow protest attachedCaption: UP Congress chief Aradhna Mishra detained during protest in Lucknow. Protests were organied across districts in state. Sourced