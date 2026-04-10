...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SP eyes PDA consolidation via Ambedkar anniversary push

Party workers, along with members of the frontal organisation, Samajwadi Party Ambedkar Vahini, have been tasked with making the occasion memorable and sending across the message to people how the BJP is “hell-bent on changing the Constitution” and how the Constitution would remains “under continuous threat” if the BJP continues to be in power.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:55 am IST
By Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with statewide programmes, using the occasion to step up its outreach to Dalit communities ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Party workers, along with members of the frontal organisation, Samajwadi Party Ambedkar Vahini, have been tasked with making the occasion memorable and sending across the message to people how the BJP is “hell-bent on changing the Constitution” and how the Constitution would remains “under continuous threat” if the BJP continues to be in power.

The Samajwadi Party Ambedkar Vahini, led by Mithai Lal Bharti, has been assigned to connect with communities under its PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank. They will also convey that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, has “strayed” from the path shown by Ambedkar.

Ram Babu Sudarshan, general secretary of the Samajwadi Party Ambedkar Vahini, said, “Members will mark the occasion in their localities and tell people how the BJP endangers our Constitution. The BJP has already caused significant societal disturbance; if it remains in power, the reservation system will be in danger.”

The SP’s outreach to Dalits has evolved over the years, moving from symbolic gestures to structural inclusion. In 2019, the party began observing the anniversaries of Dr Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, and installed Ambedkar’s bust alongside that of Ram Manohar Lohia at its headquarters.

On December 6 last year, it also announced to observe Ambedkar’s Parinirvan Diwas (death anniversary) across the state on a grand scale.

The SP’s PDA plank focusing on backward classes, Dalits and minorities has become central to its political messaging. The strategy paid dividends in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP won 37 seats and emerged as the third-largest party in Parliament.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for more than 17 years.

samajwadi party
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP eyes PDA consolidation via Ambedkar anniversary push
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP eyes PDA consolidation via Ambedkar anniversary push
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.