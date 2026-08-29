SP govt didn’t give even 500 gm ration to flood victims: CM Yogi in Ballia

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ballia, interacted with affected people, heard their grievances and distributed relief materials.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with a woman during the relief material distribution programme for the flood-affected families of the Bansdih and Ballia Sadar areas, in Ballia on Saturday. (Sourced)

In Galafarpur village of Sahatwar in the Bansdih Assembly constituency, Yogi distributed relief materials to flood-affected people and took stock of the situation in Ballia Sadar, Bansdih and Bairia tehsils.

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Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, he alleged that flood victims did not even receive 500 grams of ration during its tenure and claimed relief material was looted by its leaders and workers.

Yogi also alleged that the SP had patronised goons and the mafia in the state. He said the earlier system was marked by “one district, one mafia”, while the BJP government was working towards “one district, one medical college”. He added that the foundation stone for a medical college in Ballia would be laid soon.

The government is engaged in relief and rescue operations. More than 1.71 lakh people and 251 villages have been affected by floods, while over 1,000 people have been shifted to safe shelters. Yogi distributed relief materials and medical kits to 1,500 flood-affected families.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said the SP had become a “Pichhalaggu” (follower or tailender) of the Congress, which he said had once sought to undermine democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said the SP had become a “Pichhalaggu” (follower or tailender) of the Congress, which he said had once sought to undermine democracy. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi also cited the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow as an example of what he described as corruption under the SP government. He said the centre was initially estimated to cost ₹200 crore, but the then SP government spent ₹864 crore on it and still left the project incomplete.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had never lacked resources or talent, with talented youth, hardworking farmers and potential for entrepreneurship and trade. He attributed the state’s earlier lag to the policies and corruption of previous governments.

Targeting the opposition, he questioned how those under whose rule anarchy prevailed, youth faced an identity crisis and traders’ safety was compromised could speak about the youth.

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Medical arrangements during floods

Yogi said incidents of snake, scorpion and other venomous insect bites increase during floods, while cases of dog bites and attacks by wild animals are also reported. He said adequate stocks of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines had been ensured at all community health centres and district hospitals.

He said arrangements were also being made for animal vaccination, medicines and fodder to protect livestock from harm.

Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and Dayashankar Singh, minister of state for minority welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Shekhar, MLAs Ketki Singh and Hansuram, MLC Ravi Shankar (Pappu Singh), BJP district president Sanjay Mishra and state women’s commission member Sunita Srivastava, among others, were present on the occasion.