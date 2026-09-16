SP leader sacked after Mathura banker alleges harassment, stalking

The Samajwadi Party (SP) removed its state general secretary of the minority wing, Rajan Rizvi, after a woman bank employee in Mathura accused him of sending objectionable messages, stalking her and repeatedly trying to contact her despite her objections.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Assistant superintendent of police (city), Mathura, Aashna Chaudhary said a case was registered against Rizvi at Kotwali police station on Tuesday on the bank employee’s complaint under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

“The woman bank employee lodged a complaint against Rajan Rizvi, who has an account in the bank where she works. She alleged that the accused customer was harassing her and had obtained her mobile number, on which objectionable messages were being sent,” Chaudhary said.

The woman also alleged that Rizvi was stalking her and conducting reconnaissance near her house. “Police have taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case against the accused Rajan Rizvi. Required legal compliance is underway,” Chaudhary said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Rizvi allegedly questioned the complainant for not attending his calls and continued sending objectionable messages despite her objections. She subsequently blocked his number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Rizvi allegedly questioned the complainant for not attending his calls and continued sending objectionable messages despite her objections. She subsequently blocked his number. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman alleged that Rizvi then went to the area where she lived and enquired about her personal details and those of her husband, who is employed in Mathura. She also raised apprehension that he was taking her photographs and told police she feared for the safety of herself and her family members.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Rizvi had allegedly offered to make the woman an IAS officer on deputation through the chief minister’s quota if the Samajwadi Party came to power in the state.

Mohd Shakeel Nadwi, state president of the Samajwadi Alpsankshyak Sabha, removed Rizvi from the post, citing his alleged anti-party activities.

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Samajwadi Party Mathura district president Virendra Yadav confirmed Rizvi’s removal, stating the action followed the controversy over his alleged offer to make the woman bank employee an IAS officer on deputation if the party formed the government in the state.

Police said the investigation is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.