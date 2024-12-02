SP leaders meet Sambhal violence accused in Moradabad jail, pledge legal assistance

LUCKNOW A day after a Samajwadi Party delegation led by leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey was stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, party leaders went to the Moradabad jail on Monday to meet people accused of the violence and pledged legal aid to them. These people were beaten up by cops before being put behind bars, claimed SP leaders. The Samajwadi Party delegation in Moradabad on Monday. (Sourced)

A three-member delegation of SP, including former MP ST Hasan, MLA from Thakurdwara seat of Moradabad Nawab Jaan Khan and MLA from Naugawan Sadat seat of Amroha Chaudhary Samarpal Singh, reached Moradabad jail to meet the accused.

Speaking to media after meeting the accused, Hasan said, “The jailed people are in a miserable condition...there are bruises on their bodies. Medicines are not being provided to them. We have spoken to the jail superintendent to provide medicines to anyone who needs it. I am ready to send best medicines as per permission. We expect justice from the court and expect all of them will get bail soon.”

Amroha MLA Samarpal Singh said, “People showed us their injury marks...injustice is being done to them. Sambhal police have beaten them for three days and around 27 people are in jail. We will provide all legal help in case anyone needs it. As per the instructions of SP chief, we will provide best of legal help. None of the people were involved in violence, they were arrested falsely. Even CCTVs and DVRs were taken away by the police.”

A civil suit was filed in the court on November 19 claiming that the Shahi Masjid of Sambhal was built on the ruins of the Harihar temple in 1529 during the rule of Mughal emperor Babar.

The court appointed a lawyer as the court commissioner for the survey to verify the claim. A team led by the court commissioner carried out the survey of the masjid the same day (November 19) in the presence of Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, superintendent of police KK Bishnoi and representatives of the state and Union governments.

The team conducted a second round of survey on November 24, after which violence took place in the vicinity during which four people were killed.