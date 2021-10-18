Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news / SP legislators hold protest over rising prices of cooking gas
lucknow news

SP legislators hold protest over rising prices of cooking gas

Carrying cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans
Samajwadi party MLAs fly cutouts of LPG cylinders in the air with balloons during a protest against fuel price hike during the special session of the Legislative Assembly in front of Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:00 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators on Monday staged a protest against the BJP government at the centre over the rising prices of cooking gas and fuel, outside the UP Assembly building here.

Carrying cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans. The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly.

In a tweet, party president, Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture of his party’s protest, and stated: “Cylinder worth 1,000 is proving to be costly for the public. It will prove to be costly for the BJP in the 2022 election. End of BJP.”

In another tweet Akhilesh said: “Oil for aircraft of the rich is cheaper than petrol-diesel for vehicles of the poor. The BJP is robbing the poor and stashing cash in the safes of the rich. Today, petrol pumps have become money pumps for the BJP. The BJP was, is, and will be the party for moneyed people.”

