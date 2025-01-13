SP MLA apprises Akhilesh of BJP worker’s threat, seeks strict action

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Kanpur’s Shisamau constituency, Naseem Solanki, met party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday at the party headquarters in Lucknow to discuss a threatening phone call she received from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Dheeraj Chadha. The audio of the call, in which Chadha allegedly threatened and abused Solanki, recently went viral on social media. The SP MLA expressed gratitude for the swift police action but urged stricter legal measures under the BNS.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Solanki expressed gratitude for the swift police action but urged stricter legal measures under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“I have always stood for the safety of women, which is why I demand stringent action against the individual who abused me over the phone. I have no personal enmity with him and don’t even know him, yet he was filled with such rage,” Solanki remarked.

She added that she had also filed a complaint with assembly speaker Satish Mahana and informed the party leadership.

Akhilesh advised her to remain cautious and avoid engaging with such individuals. “We are satisfied with the timely police action, but I want harsher sections of the BNS to be invoked against the culprit to deter others from misbehaving with women,” Solanki added.

She is the wife of former SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who is currently imprisoned in a criminal case.

The accused, Dheeraj Chadha, was arrested by Kanpur police following raids across multiple locations, eventually locating him in Kanpur’s Vinayakpur area. The viral audio allegedly captured Chadha not only issuing threats to Solanki but also making derogatory comments about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Police confirmed that Chadha had threatened to assault Solanki with shoes during the call.