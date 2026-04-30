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SP, NDA trade barbs in Uttar Pradesh council over women’s reservation, empowerment

The debate, held during a five-hour discussion on ‘Nari Sashaktikaran’, saw Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya target the SP, Congress, TMC and DMK for “coming together” against the Bill. He alleged that the SP’s stance was anti-women and listed initiatives undertaken by the Centre and the state government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to promote women’s empowerment.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 10:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday witnessed a sharp exchange between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the ruling NDA over women’s empowerment and reservation. The treasury benches accused the Opposition of attempting to defeat the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, while the SP countered that it had only sought sub-quotas for OBC and minority women.

Samajwadi Party MLAs protest during the special session of UP assembly at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT)

The debate, held during a five-hour discussion on ‘Nari Sashaktikaran’, saw Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya target the SP, Congress, TMC and DMK for “coming together” against the Bill. He alleged that the SP’s stance was anti-women and listed initiatives undertaken by the Centre and the state government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to promote women’s empowerment.

He informed the House that 78% of village panchayats (44,968 of 56,994) had passed resolutions in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Similarly, 81% of Kshetra Panchayats (671 of 826) and 63 of the 75 Zila Panchayats in the state had done the same. Data from urban local bodies, he said, was awaited.

Maurya asserted the NDA’s resolve to push the legislation forward, saying the government “does not step back once it takes a step”.

SP members who took part included Lal Bihari Yadav, Rajendra Chaudhary, Man Pal Yadav and Ashutosh Sinha.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP, NDA trade barbs in Uttar Pradesh council over women’s reservation, empowerment
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP, NDA trade barbs in Uttar Pradesh council over women’s reservation, empowerment
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