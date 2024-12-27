SP slams Shiv Sena’s Nirupam over remarks against Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday slammed Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam over his remarks against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on the issue of a non-Muslim member in Waqf Board. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (in pic) over Waqf Board issue. (HT file)

“It seems that Sanjay Nirupam doesn’t understand the difference between Kumbh which happens after many years and whose committee is constituted just for the execution of Kumbh while on the other hand Waqf Board is a statutory body,” said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand.

“Sanjay Nirupam should ask BJP government to appoint Muslim members to various boards of other religions too. Why is he just targeting Muslims?,” he said. “Why don’t they start doing it from Maharashtra? We will be happy if they appoint people from all faiths in various boards of different religions, but targeting only Muslims will not be allowed,” the SP spokesperson added.

Earlier, Nirupam had slammed the SP chief, saying that a Muslim leader Azam Khan was put in charge of the Kumbh Mela when the SP was in power in Uttar Pradesh. Then, why can’t a non -Muslim cannot be a member of the Waqf Board.

“The SP should not raise any irrelevant questions on the Mahakumbh Mela,” Nirupam had said. The SP chief has been raising questions over the government’s preparedness for Mahakumbh 2025 for last few days.