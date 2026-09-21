LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asserted that his party would secure a record number of seats and form the government in UP after the 2027 Assembly polls, claiming that the people of UP were determined to oust the BJP.

The SP chief also claimed that UP had been “ruined” under BJP rule, with murders and crimes against women rising. Y (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The BJP government has done nothing for farmers, youth, weavers and other sections. It has no solution to inflation or unemployment. Law and order has collapsed and corruption is at its peak. People are against the BJP, which is why it has resorted to negative propaganda,” he said addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was spending crores on misusing artificial intelligence for smear campaigns instead of constructive purposes. He claimed the government had snatched the rights of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities, looted government jobs and failed to respond to an SP audit report that highlighted irregularities in more than 11,000 posts.

He accused the administration of systematically humiliating the PDA community, pointing to the repeated vandalism of statues of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar across the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The SP chief also claimed that UP had been “ruined” under BJP rule, with murders and crimes against women rising. Yadav maintained that the BJP’s claims of development over the past decade were hollow and that the party practised only politics of hate while spreading falsehoods about jobs and employment. In contrast, he said, the works undertaken for farmers, youth, students and labourers during the previous Samajwadi Party government were still remembered by people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief also claimed that UP had been “ruined” under BJP rule, with murders and crimes against women rising. Yadav maintained that the BJP’s claims of development over the past decade were hollow and that the party practised only politics of hate while spreading falsehoods about jobs and employment. In contrast, he said, the works undertaken for farmers, youth, students and labourers during the previous Samajwadi Party government were still remembered by people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More