: The Samajwadi Party is expected to announce the composition of its panel for seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress by November 21, after which formal discussions are likely to take place in Delhi on November 23, 24 and 25, party’s Ghosi MP Rajiv Rai said on Monday. Sources in both parties indicated that the Delhi meetings will focus on identifying constituencies where either party has a stronger claim based on past performance, local caste equations and organisational strength. (For representation only)

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Rai said the names of the leaders who will represent the SP in the talks “are most likely to be announced by November 21.” He clarified that he himself was not part of the panel as it was yet to be formally constituted.

The update about seat-sharing meetings came a day after senior leaders of the two parties met in the national capital at the launch of a book by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The development is being viewed as the first structured attempt by the two INDIA bloc partners to thrash out a seat-sharing formula for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Rai firmly denied reports that the SP had already shared a list of 56 candidates with the Congress. “No such list has been shared by the SP. Discussions will be conducted one-on-one and seat-by-seat. For the Samajwadi Party the formula is simple: winnability. We hope the Congress party comes up with strong candidates. Seat-sharing will be based solely on the winnability formula,” he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP and Congress had contested together under the INDIA umbrella in Uttar Pradesh. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it fought. The alliance significantly reduced the BJP’s tally in the state. However, translating that understanding into an Assembly-level arrangement has remained complicated, given the Congress’s limited organisational footprint outside a few pockets and the SP’s desire to maximise its own winnable seats.

Sources in both parties indicated that the Delhi meetings will focus on identifying constituencies where either party has a stronger claim based on past performance, local caste equations and organisational strength.