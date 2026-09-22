‘Special 32’ to give UP police an edge in forensic probes

From fingerprints and blood samples to crime scenes where evidence may have been tampered with, Uttar Pradesh is training a 32-member specialist police pool to bring more scientific rigour to investigations across the state. Selected from 600 officers who have completed intensive forensic training, the 32 are now undergoing advanced instruction at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), Lucknow.

For representation only (Sourced)

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According to a state government press note shared on Tuesday, the 32 officers were selected from the top performers of six batches of 100 officers each. Each batch underwent a 40-day course and later helped train police personnel in their respective districts.

The 32 officers will form a higher-level pool of forensic and crime-scene specialists whose expertise will be used to strengthen district-level capabilities. They will not be individually posted to the 75 districts.

UPSIFS founder-director GK Goswami said the advanced course includes hands-on training through simulated crime scenes designed to test officers under different conditions. “The training covers crime-scene search and seizure, preparation of crime-scene notes, photography and videography, identification and collection of evidence, and its preservation for forensic examination,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The officers are also being trained in the scientific handling of evidence such as fingerprints and blood samples, with emphasis on preventing contamination or loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officers are also being trained in the scientific handling of evidence such as fingerprints and blood samples, with emphasis on preventing contamination or loss. {{/usCountry}}

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Goswami said the simulated exercises include crime scenes created during the day and night and at different locations, besides situations involving attempts to destroy or conceal evidence.

He said effective crime-scene management was crucial to addressing challenges in criminal investigation and that the institute was combining expert lectures with practical exercises.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the existing district-level training chain by adding 32 advanced specialists who can share their expertise with police personnel handling crime scenes.