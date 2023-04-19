Home / Cities / Lucknow News / All in readiness at Lucknow’s Farangi Mahal to sight Eid moon

All in readiness at Lucknow’s Farangi Mahal to sight Eid moon

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 19, 2023 06:51 PM IST

A meeting of Markazi Ruiyat Hilal Committee was organised at Farangi Mahal, in which Imams, Ulemas, Danishwar (scholars) and eminent residents of the city participated

Special arrangements have been made at Farangi Mahal to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon at Farangi Mahal on April 21.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Under the chairmanship of Qazi Shahar Mufti Abul Irfan Miyan Farangi Mahali, a meeting of Markazi Ruiyat Hilal Committee was organised at Farangi Mahal, in which Imams, Ulemas, Danishwar (scholars) and eminent residents of the city participated to make arrangements for moonsighting to decide the exact date of Eid.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, chairman, Islamic Centre of India, said, “To spot the moon and decide the date of the festival, special committees have been formed. Once the moon is sighted, then the announcement is made to start Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.”

Moonsighting is based on the lunar cycle. It is important as it follows the Islamic calendar which is also based on the lunar cycle. It also serves as a way of unifying the Muslim community globally, as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, and the arrival of the Islamic month Shawwal is celebrated by the Muslim community across the world. It is also known as Meethi Eid as it marks the end of a month of fasting (Roza). During Ramzan, Muslims purify their body and soul by praying and fasting, said Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali.”

He said, “Like every year, special arrangements have been made for moon sightings at Idara-e-Sharia Farangi Mahal on April 21.”

Islamic Centre of India and Farangi Mahal have issued phone numbers 9918117798, 9807404508, 7651817668, 8052615777, 9839726543, 7269077772 on which residents can enquire about the sighting of the moon.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said, “The sighting of the Eid-ul-Fitr moon holds great significance for Muslims across the world as the moon determines the exact date of the festival. We can tell when the festival will be celebrated. One can say that the sighting of the new moon signifies the end of Ramzan and the start of the Islamic month of Shawwal, which is when Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.”

Topics
fasting significance prayer + 1 more
fasting significance prayer
