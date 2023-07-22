Spouse of body donor to get free annual health check-up at KGMU

The spouse of a person whose body is donated for medical education at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will be provided free annual health check-up there. The executive council of the medical university took this decision on Friday.

“KGMU conducts annual health check-up of its employees and teachers that includes several investigations. The same facility will be provided free of cost to the husband or wife of the donor,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU.

“A unique hospital ID will be generated for such people. Tests include screening for vital organs such as kidney, liver, heart. All tests will be done free of cost,” he said.

The proposal was placed in the meeting to motivate people for body donation, which is needed for medical education. The department of anatomy accepts body donation and preserves the donated body for medical students. KGMU receives between 25 and 30 bodies a year of those who pledge the same beforehand. Their bodies are donated by their family to the medical university.

Now, once the body is donated, the university will generate the unique ID and activate it for free check-up facility.

Free medical treatment may be provided to the spouse of the body donor in the future. The university will decide on this later.