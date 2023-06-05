Alliance among Oppn parties for 2024 LS polls a strong possibility: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said “he firmly hoped that all (opposition) parties would share a common platform (in the 2024 general elections)”. “Alliance (among the opposition parties) is a strong possibility,” he said in Kheri. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with former MLA RA Usmani in Lakhimpur Kheri on June 5. (HT photo)

The SP chief is here to attend the two-day party cadre training camp, which was inaugurated by SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav at Adarsh Janta Inter College at Devkali, about 8 km from the district headquarters on Monday.

Yadav is scheduled to attend the concluding session of the training camp. He will also unveil the statue of former SP MLA the late Dr Kaushal Kishore Verma who had founded the college. Party cadre training camps have been kicked off from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Talking to media persons in Lakhimpur city during his visit to the residences of some party leaders, Akhilesh Yadav said the training camps, which aimed at preparing the party workers to “expose the misrule of Bhartiya Janata Party” ahead of 2024 polls, would be held in all 75 districts of the state.

He also said the motive of the training camps was to bridge the gap between party leaders and workers and to enable them to carry forward the organisation and the issues among the masses unitedly. Yadav said ahead of the 2024 polls, SP leaders and workers would expose the BJP had “betrayed the farmers, youths, backwards, dalits and minorities during its past several regimes”.

Over law and order in the state, he cited the Kannauj incident, alleging that the BJP government had given a free hand to its cadre. He alleged that during the last nine years of BJP rule at the Centre, farmers were yet to get justice and their income was yet to be doubled. He further said the Samajwadi Party would perform well in the next year’s general elections.

Every section feeling oppressed under BJP rule: Shivpal

Moreover, senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav gave party cadre some tips about booth management and organisational issue. Later, talking to media persons, he alleged that under the BJP rule every section of the society, be they minorities, dalits, farmers or traders, felt oppressed.

He said through the training camps, party workers would be urged to get united for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Former MLC Shashank Yadav, former MLAs Utkarsh Verma, Vinay Tiwari, Ram Saran, Arvind Singh Gope, Ram Achal Rajbhar, ML Bharti, Prof Sudhir Pawar, Irfan Quadri and SP district unit president Ram Pal Yadav were prominent among those present on the occasion.