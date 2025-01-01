SP’s objective is to dislodge BJP govt in 2027: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his party’s objective was to dislodge the BJP in 2027, pave way for justice and development in Uttar Pradesh and continue its fight to uphold the honour of farmers, youths, women and PDA in the New Year. “The SP’s people will unite to form the PDA government in the state and no one will be able to deprive them of their rights in this government,” said Yadav. (File Photo)

The party had coined PDA for Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities).

He said the SP would continue to follow the Constitution of India given by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia and SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP chief said the BJP was indulging in conspiracies, did not follow the Constitution and was making improper use of police to violate democratic norms. “The BJP could only differentiate among people of different sections of society and spread hatred,” he alleged.

He said people’s faith in the SP’s policies and works was going up and the BJP was upset because of PDA’s rising strength.