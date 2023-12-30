SP’s PDA will defeat BJP’s NDA: Akhilesh Yadav

VARANASI: National president of Samajwadi Party and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said here on Friday that his party was working with the objective to defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Such a defeat would ensure its ouster from ( power) at the centre, he said. He said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said MoUs worth ₹ 40 lakh crore were signed in the Global Investment Summit. But this government didn’t do anything in the last two years. (HT FILE)

Socialists had given a slogan: Assi harao, BJP hatao (Defeat BJP on 80 seats to remove it ), he said.

Akhilesh, who was in Azamgarh to attend a marriage, told the media said that the Samajwadi Party’s ‘Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak’ (PDA) would defeat the BJP’s NDA.

“Removing BJP from Uttar Pradesh means removing it BJP from (power in) the country. Defeat 80, remove BJP: Socialist people are working on this slogan. Only PDA will compete with NDA,” said Akhilesh .He alleged that the BJP had made false promises of doubling the income of farmers and providing jobs to youth. The 10-year -old BJP government at the Centre did not fulfill any promise, he said, adding “The BJP government should tell how many youths have got jobs .”

He said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said MoUs worth ₹40 lakh crore were signed in the Global Investment Summit. But this government didn’t do anything in the last two years. Now it was being said that land in districts was still being identified for setting up factories. He said he felt no investment was coming.

The SP chief said that the demonetization policy of the BJP government had been a complete failure. When it was introduced , the government claimed that it would end corruption. But corruption was continuously increasing.

He said that the paddy of the farmers was not purchased. The dues of sugarcane farmers were not paid. Potato farmers were in trouble. Farmers were not even getting the cost price of their crops. The BJP government had failed on every front, he alleged. Akhilesh also alleged that since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, one lakh farmers had committed suicide in the country.

Akhilesh said that the BJP government was opposed to social justice as it was against caste census. Social justice could not be achieved without caste census, he said.

Akhilesh also criticised the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, saying according to NCRB data, most injustice was being done to daughters, mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the BJP government of being anti-democracy, Yadav said, “If the BJP comes to power again, it will snatch away people’s right to vote. People are suffering from inflation, unemployment and corruption. No one is getting justice.”