Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Plea for transfer of cases to special fast track court will be heard on November 15

The court of the Mathura district judge on Monday fixed November 15 for hearing an application by Hindu petitioners seeking transfer of all Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi cases to a fast-track special court.

The district court fixed this date as lawyers stayed away from routine work following the demise of a fellow lawyer.

“The matter related to this transfer application was listed on Monday in the court of the district judge at Mathura. However, because of the death of a lawyer practising in the Mathura courts, the lawyers stayed away from routine working and held a condolence meeting,” stated Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary and counsel for Intezamia Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura which shares boundary wall with Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi temple.

“The matter is now to be taken up on November 15, 2022,” Ahmed added.

“We have filed this transfer application to have all cases related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in the courts of Mathura (transferred) to a special court to ensure a fast-track hearing,” Mahendra Pratap Singh, a Hindu petitioner and counsel in the case, said.

On July 15, Hindu petitioners had moved a transfer application in the court of the Mathura district judge. There are more than a dozen cases filed over the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in Mathura courts since September 2020.

Two other Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi cases listed on Monday in the court of the civil judge (senior division) were also adjourned because of a lawyer’s death. These cases filed by Pawan Shastri and Anil Tripathi will now be taken up on December 8.

