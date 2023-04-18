Covid-19: 71 UP districts have active cases

The state capital reported 119 new Covid-19 cases while 40 patients recovered, pegging the number of active cases to 875, on Monday. This is the highest among all the districts in the state. There are 20 patients admitted to Covid-19 hospitals in Lucknow.

For representation only (HT FIle PHoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the new cases, Sarojininagar reported 7, Chowk 9, Indira Nagar 12, Alambagh 14, Chinhat 14, Gosaiganj 15, NK Road 16 and Aliganj 21.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 458 new cases and the number of active cases reached 3,693.

In the state only four districts, Bahraich, Hathras, Kushinagar, Mahoba have zero active cases while 71 districts have active Covid-19 cases. UP has reported 21,34,655 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

During the day, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 102 new cases followed by Ghaziabad with 56 new cases, Meerut 11 cases while Amroha and Bulandshahr reported 10 cases each. Gautam Buddh Nagar has 633 active cases while Ghaziabad has 403 and Meerut 138. Other districts have less than 100 active Covid-19 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“New cases have reduced slightly in the state. As per the statistics, there were 575 new covid cases in U.P. on April 13, on April 14 the state had 758 cases, on April 15 the state reported 688 cases and now on April 17 data says 458 new cases. This cannot be taken as a reducing trend unless it (reducing number of new cases) continues for over 15 days. We need to adhere to Covid-19 protocol strictly,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.