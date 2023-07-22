U.P. approves 100 cr for Ayushman Bharat Yojana

LUCKNOW: The state government on Friday gave administrative and financial approval to an advance amount of ₹100 crore as state share for the smooth operation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under the medical department (family welfare).

Through the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, about 9 crore beneficiaries have been given free medical benefits up to ₹ 5 lakh per beneficiary over the course of 6 years. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guidelines have been issued to spend this amount on various items by March 31, 2024, as per a press statement from the state government.

Approval for expenditure on 42 standard items of social security and welfare programmes, other social security and welfare programmes, other insurance schemes and the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission has been given. However, this approval is subject to various conditions and restrictions concerning the allocated funds.

According to the provisions mentioned in the financial regulation, the government employee or officer responsible for the withdrawal of the funds will be accountable for their proper utilization and will also be held responsible in case of any loss.

The accrued interest will be deposited in the treasury from the day the funds are released to the institutions till they are actually utilized by them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this scheme, along with the Centre, the states also provide funds. Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana has also been launched in UP.

Through the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, about 9 crore beneficiaries have been given free medical benefits up to ₹5 lakh per beneficiary over the course of 6 years. Additionally, the state government is also running various programmes in the medical sector, benefiting the people.