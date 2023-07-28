Aadhaar-like unique ID for every U.P. student soon

The state government will soon provide a unique student identity (ID) to every child on the lines of Aadhaar. A digital account of every student will be opened through the ID named ‘AVSAR’ (Accrued Verified Student Achievement Record). It is also termed Universal Learner Passport (ULP) that will have complete record of students’ academic records.

The ID will be generated for the students at the time of their admission and will remain the same till they continue their secondary and higher education.

“We have already made a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath and once the cabinet gives its consent, the scheme will be rolled out,” said director general school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand. “The initiative is different from the Centre’s drive where principals have been asked to share details of students in centralised portals,” he said.

“One of the core visions of AVSAR/ULP is to ensure that students have the ownership of their data and only with their consent someone can have access to it unlike in UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) data collection where school principals are apprehending that data may get leaked,” an official said.

The ID will be generated for the students at the time of their admission and will remain the same till they continue their secondary and higher education. The child’s progress will be recorded at every class that will help in mapping their learning abilities and competence. Details of students educational progress will be recorded in the digital account linked to it.

So when the child is required to fill in their board examination form, it can be done with the help of this unique ID. The educational institutions will be responsible to ensure that all the particulars of the child are recorded properly. The unique ID will help the government transfer scholarship money to beneficiary students’ account.

This exercise will prevent the misuse of schemes related to duplication, mid-day meal or scholarship in admission. The initiative will help curb all kinds of malpractices too. In this process, students studying in any school or any city can be easily traced through this number.

There have been instances that a few parents enrol their children in government schools to avail benefits like direct benefit transfer of ₹1200 that is paid annually while the children actually study in private schools.

All this will come to an end and the education department will have the exact count of the students. Out of school or dropouts can also be tracked through this, an official said.

With all the documents of the student being digitally available, the process of verification during the job will be a hassle-free experience for both employee and employer, said an official who is in the know of things.