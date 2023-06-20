PM Kisan Nidhi: More camps from June 24 to reach eligible farmers in U.P.

The state government has decided to hold camps at government agriculture seed stores in each development block from June 24, to resolve issues of all eligible farmers who could not avail the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This follows the successful camps held at the gram panchayat and tehsil levels.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional chief secretary, Devesh Chaturvedi, has issued an order in this regard to all the district magistrates, director, agriculture and all the deputy directors agriculture.

“The aim of these camps is to address every problem of the farmers and to ensure that the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is credited to the accounts of all eligible farmers,” a government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The Central Government has made it mandatory to conduct land surveys for all eligible farmers, link their bank accounts with Aadhaar, and complete the e-KYC process. Subsequent installments will be made through Aadhaar-related gateways.

“In this sequence, camps were organised in each Gram Panchayat of the district from May 22 to June 10. Similarly, camp sessions are being conducted at all tehsil headquarters in the state from June 12 to June 23,” the spokesman said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Through these camps, problems of approximately 2.352 lakh farmers have been addressed and resolved, which include 455,000 e-KYC verifications, 548,000 land surveys, 439,000 bank account linkages with Aadhaar, verification of 286,000 open-source registered farmers, and new registrations of 266,000 farmers,” he claimed.