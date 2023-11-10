State govt approves ‘Vedic City Sarnath’ township in Kashi

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday approved a new township project ‘Vedic City Sarnath’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.

The Housing Board has identified land in villages Paterwa, Hasanpur, Singhpur, Hridaypur and Bagatpur of Sarnath. (Sourced pic for representation)

The township will come up on 109.9 hectares of land in Sarnath, located around eight km from Varanasi where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon after attaining enlightenment.

The Housing and Development Board on Thursday approved the proposal of the ‘Vedic City Sarnath’ at its board meeting.

“A proposal of the Vedic City Sarnath was approved at the board meeting. The government will acquire 109.9 hectares of land for the project,” Neeraj Shukla, additional housing commissioner, UP Housing Board, informed the media persons here on Thursday.

New Ayodhya Green Field Township project

The Housing Board has already approved the New Ayodhya Green Field Township project that will come up on 1407 acres of land in the first phase.

In the second phase, the township will be extended by 442 acres.

In the first phase of the project, 28 plots have been earmarked for mutts and ashrams and 12 for commercial use.

The Housing Board has already allotted 6,000 sq m land to Gujarat for its state guest house in the new Ayodhya township project.

Rebate on flats

The Housing Board will offer a five percent discount on its 4,000 vacant flats for which registration will be open from November 12 to December 15.

It has also decided to shut down its first come first serve scheme for selling its vacant flats.

For those who are willing to purchase flats in groups of 25 home buyers or more will get an additional five percent concession.

