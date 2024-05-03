Stay alert against “outsiders”, Akhilesh to voters in Mainpuri

AGRA A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s road show in Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said leaders from the BJP were “merely coming to see Mainpuri as a formality”, but the poll results on June 4 will let them know that the SP has won in the constituency by a record margin. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and sitting MP Dimple Yadav during a public meeting in Kisni village (Mainpuri) on Friday. (Sourced)

“Those from Lucknow (chief minister Yogi Adityanath) came and held a road show...stay alert against these outsiders (BJP leaders) who come with false promises,” said Yadav in Kisni assembly segment of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

He was accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, sitting MP from Mainpuri that is going to polls on May 7. It is one of the most high-profile seats amongst six Lok Sabha seats going to polls in Braj area during the third phase of elections.

CM Yogi Adityanath had held an impressive road show in the heart of Mainpuri city on Friday. Union home minister Amit Shah, who was also there, asked BJP workers not to be afraid in this Yadav heartland and promised them protection from the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address a public meeting in the nearby district of Etawah on May 5, seeking votes for BJP candidates in four parliamentary constituencies.

“Leaders from BJP are coming to Mainpuri these days...they are merely doing this as a formality. They come here to see Mainpuri...on election day, they will see victory of SP candidate by a record margin,” said Yadav.

SP candidate Dimple Yadav was sharing the podium with party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the first time at a major rally this poll season in Mainpuri and termed this election as one for “change”.

“This election is for change...pressure politics is on from the state to central level...this is not good for democracy. In fact, the BJP does not want democracy to flourish in the nation...chief ministers of two states are jailed. We need to fight to save the democracy and constitution,” said Dimple Yadav who asked party workers not to be afraid as SP and its leaders were with them.