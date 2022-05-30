Stay away from graft: UP energy minister tells powermen

Energy minister AK Sharma on Monday said that the Yogi Adityanath government had a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards corruption and warned that anyone found indulging in graft and laxity would be severely punished.

“Power personnel must bring about change in their work culture or be ready to face the music,” he warned in a written statement here.

He pointed out that executive engineer, Gomti Nagar, Vijay Shankar Johari was recently sacked after a video of his demanding bribe from a contractor in the name of a senior official went viral and the charges were found to be true in the inquiry.

“Similarly, junior engineer, Bakshi Ka Talab, Om Prakash Singh was suspended on Sunday after an audio clip in which he was heard demanding bribe from a consumer went viral,” the minister said.

He said crackdown against the corrupt would continue unabated.

The minister also directed divisional engineers to hear public complaints through the SAMBHAV portal on days and time fixed for the same. He said he would directly monitor complaints that were not resolved at the local level.

