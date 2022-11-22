STF arrests four of a gang looting people by cloning cards in Lucknow

The UP Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested four members of an international gang on Monday for allegedly cloning ATM cards and duping people from multiple states by withdrawing money from ATMs.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Yadav alias Bhim, Alok Kumar alias Bhole, Umesh Yadav and Amit Kumar all residents of Pratapgarh.

During interrogation, the gang members confessed to their involvement in duping lakhs of money from people of various states including UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, NCR etc.

According to the police, the members of the gang used to look for less-crowded ATMs and targeted less educated people. They duped people into thinking they were helping them and then replaced their original ATM with a clone ATM. They also observe the ATM pins of people by standing behind them.

“The accused were arrested from the ATMs of SBI and Axis Bank situated near Eldeco three-point crossing to Malhaur after getting a tip-off. An FIR has also been registered at the Chinhat Police station under Section 401 (Punishment for belonging to gang of thieves) and section 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of IPC,” said the police in its statement.

“Nine ATM cards, one four-wheeler vehicle along with two mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused,” the statement read.