STF arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang sharpshooter after encounter in Muzaffarnagar

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested sharpshooter Ravi Daurala, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after an encounter in the Baghwali outpost area under New Mandi police station limits of Muzaffarnagar on Friday evening. A pistol, seven cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, officials said. The accused, Ravi Daurala, arrested on Friday evening. (HT)

Ravi carried a reward of ₹1 lakh for his alleged role in a ₹11-lakh robbery in Muzaffarnagar, and another ₹25,000 in Delhi, where he had allegedly shot a man and looted ₹4.5 lakh, they added.

According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, ASP (STF), Ravi, a resident of Bhagwanpuri in Daurala (Meerut), was a sharpshooter for Sunny Kakran, another key shooter of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Sunny’s instructions, Ravi had demanded ₹5 lakh extortion from cloth trader Swadesh Vikal in Meerut on May 31, 2023. When the demand was refused, Ravi allegedly fired at the shop, critically injuring Vikal’s son Arun. A ₹50,000 bounty was later announced against him in this case.

Police said Ravi’s criminal history stretches back years. In 2015, he helped a robbery accused, Arvind, escape from custody. On February 26 this year, Ravi, along with Arvind and Sunny, shot a man in Delhi’s Keshavpuram and looted ₹4.5 lakh. On April 18, he and Arvind robbed Ujjwal, a husk contractor, of ₹11 lakh in Muzaffarnagar’s New Mandi area, leading to the ₹1 lakh reward.

He is also accused in robberies and extortion cases in Meerut’s Civil Lines and Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli, besides looting a motorcycle in Meerut’s Kankarkheda in March. Police confirmed that 21 cases are registered against him in Delhi, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.