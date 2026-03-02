STF nabs accused wanted in attack on cops in UP’s Sultanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested a criminal carrying a ₹50,000 reward from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. Darshan Singh alias Pradeep Singh is accused of attacking a police team last year. The accused was apprehended around 1:40 pm near the old bridge on Aam Ghat–Purana Pul Marg in the Haliyapur police station area following specific intelligence inputs, according to a press note issued by senior police officials. Accused Darshan Singh alias Pradeep Singh had multiple cases lodged against him. (For Representation)

A resident of Sultanpur’s Gopalpur village, Singh was wanted in a case registered on November 20, 2025, at Haliyapur police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 191(2), 193(3), 190, 262, 121(1), 132, 310(2), 352, 351(3) and 109 for attacking a police team after storming the police station and freeing his son Adarsh Singh, who was accused in an attempt to murder case.

STF officials said a team had been tasked with tracking down reward-carrying criminals. Acting on actionable inputs about Singh’s presence near Aam Ghat, the team conducted a swift operation. During preliminary interrogation, Singh allegedly admitted his role in the incident in which his son, Adarsh Singh, was taken into custody by police under Section 109 BNS at Kumarganj police station in Ayodhya district.

Police said Singh, accompanied by family members, allegedly stormed the police station, assaulted personnel and forcibly freed his son. During the scuffle, a government-issued pistol belonging to a constable and mobile phones of police personnel were allegedly snatched.

Police records show Singh has multiple criminal cases against him. In 2010, cases were registered at Haliyapur police station under IPC Sections 323, 506 and 504, along with provisions of the SC/ST Act. Another case under IPC Sections 147, 323, 504 and 506 was lodged in 2023 at Kumarganj police station in Ayodhya. Singh has been handed over to local police. Officials said further investigation is underway.