Stop wastage of food, conserve water: Governor asks students

Governor Anandiben Patel has advised the students of government primary and upper primary schools of Barabanki to conserve water and stop wastage of food.

While interacting with around 50 students of class one to eight who visited her at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, she asked them to take as much food and water as needed and should not waste any.

The governor also suggested the teachers that if a child is not able to drink enough water, the extra in the glass should be stored in a big vessel and later the students should be told about the amount of water they wasted. The teachers should put information about it on the board daily so that children could read it.

The governor further said this would gradually improve their habits and they too would be able to explain the importance of water conservation to other children and also their parents.

“We can use this stored water for irrigation,” suggested the governor.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated two children, Jackie Rawat and Kumari Deepshikha with the national award given by a private company. The kids were selected out of five children who have done good work in the field of water conservation in Barabanki.

The children also visited the Raj Bhavan Garden, Panchatantra Vatika and Gaushala and shared their experiences with the governor.

Block education officer Sushma Sengar, state president of Uttar Pradesh Mahila Shikshak Sangh Sulochana Maurya, and principal and teachers of the school were also present.