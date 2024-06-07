Storm batters mango orchards in U.P., but rain brings silver lining

An unprecedented storm accompanied by light rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital Lucknow, has wreaked havoc for many mango growers, causing significant damage to their crops. While some farmers reported substantial losses, experts and other farmers maintained that the rain was beneficial for the fruit and that the damage was minimal. Farmers in Sitapur gather mangoes that fell due to the storm on Thursday night. (HT)

“About 50% of mangoes had fallen, resulting in considerable damage,” said Abbas Jafri from Sitapur, who owns a mango orchard named Vintage Village. Another farmer from Sitapur, Himanshu Vikram Singh, reported that the windstorm affected around 80-90 quintals of mangoes on his 90-bigha land. “The fruits were already late and smaller in size this year. Their fall has caused damage. Now we’re figuring out what can be done with these mangoes,” he added.

Kamar Khan, a farmer from Malihabad, noted, “This year, mangoes appeared on only 20% of trees in my 25-bigha land, and 5-6% of those have been damaged.” Similarly, MF Kidwai, a farmer from Barabanki, said, “I was happy that rain would bring relief, but the storm caused significant damage, the extent of which is yet to be assessed.”

Rains good for mangoes, damage negligible: Scientists

According to scientists at ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Rehmankhera, Lucknow, the rain is actually beneficial for mangoes. “The rain at maturity helps yield the best results,” said CISH director T Damodaran, adding that the rain had a negligible impact on the fruit.

“Rain helps improve the taste, making the fruit sweeter and slightly bigger,” said Hasnain Ali, a farmer from Malihabad. “We did not suffer any loss, as the mangoes are being plucked now, and those that fell can still be sold in the market,” he added.

“We will try to sell the fallen fruits in the market. Even though we will get a lower margin, we will still be able to sell them,” added Jafri.

Mangoes in market now

Despite the exact damage not being recorded, this year’s heatwave has resulted in a sizeable mango harvest compared to previous years, and the produce is now ready to hit the markets. “Farmers have started harvesting the mangoes, which are now available in the market. Even the famous Malihabad’s Dashehari mangoes are now available,” said Damodaran. “The mangoes are also being transported to other cities like Delhi and adjoining areas,” he added.