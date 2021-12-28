Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / STPI centre inaugurated in Meerut
lucknow news

STPI centre inaugurated in Meerut

STPI-Meerut will play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Uttar Pradesh and empowering the budding tech entrepreneurs and innovators of Tier-2/3 cities to translate their unique ideas into innovative products.
Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar inaugurating STPI centre in Meerut alongwith MP of Meerut Rajendra Agarwal on Tuesday in Meerut (HT)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar inaugurated the 62nd centre of Software Technology Parks in India (STPI) in Vedvyaaspuri here on Tuesday in the presence of Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal and officials of STPI.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the STPI-Meerut would play a catalytic role in making UP a digital hub in the next five years by attracting investors and transforming the state into a leader in technology entrepreneurship.

He said that it would empower tech startups and MSMEs of the region to boost software exports and create employment opportunities while attracting FDI and realizing the vision of Digital Uttar Pradesh.

Under the jurisdictional directorate of STPI-Noida, the Meerut centre is the 54th centre of STPI in Tier-2/3 cities. STPI-Meerut will play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Uttar Pradesh and empowering the budding tech entrepreneurs and innovators of Tier-2/3 cities to translate their unique ideas into innovative products.

RELATED STORIES

The union minister said, “Digital India has played a key role in empowering students to become innovative and entrepreneurial. The road to Digital India will be through Digital Uttar Pradesh”.

Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI said, “A Microsoft report suggests that large companies want to shift their operation from Tier-1 cities to Tier-2/3 cities for cost-effective production. STPI has embarked on dispersing IT industry to these cities and also implementing Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) to nurture tech entrepreneurs and startups in Tier-2/3 cities to develop innovative products in emerging technologies by providing seed funding.”

“Establishment of STPI-Meerut centre is a notable milestone towards empowering industry, startups, and entrepreneurs to leverage the facility and contribute towards the growth of this city,” underlined Bhuvnesh Kumar, joint secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP