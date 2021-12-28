STPI centre inaugurated in Meerut

MEERUT Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar inaugurated the 62nd centre of Software Technology Parks in India (STPI) in Vedvyaaspuri here on Tuesday in the presence of Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal and officials of STPI.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the STPI-Meerut would play a catalytic role in making UP a digital hub in the next five years by attracting investors and transforming the state into a leader in technology entrepreneurship.

He said that it would empower tech startups and MSMEs of the region to boost software exports and create employment opportunities while attracting FDI and realizing the vision of Digital Uttar Pradesh.

Under the jurisdictional directorate of STPI-Noida, the Meerut centre is the 54th centre of STPI in Tier-2/3 cities. STPI-Meerut will play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Uttar Pradesh and empowering the budding tech entrepreneurs and innovators of Tier-2/3 cities to translate their unique ideas into innovative products.

The union minister said, “Digital India has played a key role in empowering students to become innovative and entrepreneurial. The road to Digital India will be through Digital Uttar Pradesh”.

Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI said, “A Microsoft report suggests that large companies want to shift their operation from Tier-1 cities to Tier-2/3 cities for cost-effective production. STPI has embarked on dispersing IT industry to these cities and also implementing Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) to nurture tech entrepreneurs and startups in Tier-2/3 cities to develop innovative products in emerging technologies by providing seed funding.”

“Establishment of STPI-Meerut centre is a notable milestone towards empowering industry, startups, and entrepreneurs to leverage the facility and contribute towards the growth of this city,” underlined Bhuvnesh Kumar, joint secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology.

