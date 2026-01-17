Strong judiciary essential for empowerment of democracy: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a strong judiciary is crucial for the empowerment of democracy. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“The ease and simplicity with which a common man can access justice is as important as the infrastructure. Any work related to the judiciary undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government is completed with urgency. We should not be negligent in further strengthening judicial facilities. Uttar Pradesh has already made significant progress in this direction,” Yogi added.

He was addressing an event in Chandauli where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation of integrated court complexes for Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras, and Auraiya districts.

The CM greeted the CJI and other judges present at the ceremony, hailing the occasion as inauguration of “a new chapter of the judiciary” in Uttar Pradesh. He said: “We want such court complexes in every district. Right now, six districts are going to be pilot projects for the expansion of judiciary with the aim that its reaches every citizen.”

“Today, there is no shortage of funds, but there is a definite lack of willpower. You work with strong willpower and you will receive full support from the government,” the CM added.

Yogi said funds have been released for six districts, including Chandauli, in the first phase. With the design approved, all formalities have been completed. Now construction work will be done where under one roof there will be court complex, good chambers for advocates, residences for judicial officers, canteen, parking and sports facilities, he added.

The CM noted that, during one of his visits, CJI Surya Kant had mentioned that for justice to be accessible to every citizen, it is necessary to develop judicial models that are integrated, coordinated, and under one roof.

He thanked the Chief Justice of Allahabad high court for his support and approval for the construction of courts complexes in 10 Uttar Pradesh districts, saying the requisite process for establishing the courts in four other districts will commence soon.

Supreme Court judges Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Allahabad high court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Senior Judge Mahesh Chandra Tripathi were prominent among those present on the occasion.