Students spend quality time with elderly, differently-abled kids

The year 2023 in Scholars’ Home kick-started on a humbling note, with the youngsters of the school visiting Samarpan, home to the city’s golden agers and Chetna, a school for the differently-abled children.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of the school Sarita Jaiswal said that such experiences help sow the seeds of gratitude and humility at an early age among children, the essential traits of a well-balanced personality. It helps keep the children grounded.

Amidst melodious songs, lively conversations and important advice given by the distinguished residents of Samarpan, the youngsters spent their time fruitfully in their company.

At Chetna, the youngsters mingled freely with the pupils. Heart- touching performances by the pupils of Chetna filled everyone with awe for these special children.

Warm blankets and woollens were lovingly gifted at both the venues by the students. Experiences and conversations were shared over delicious snacks put together by the pupils.

Enjoying the warm winter morning, the staff and students, headed by principal Priyanka Bhardwaj, mingled with both the elderly and youngsters alike, forging close bonds with them.