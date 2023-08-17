U.P.’s Ghosi assembly bypoll: SP candidate Sudhakar Singh files papers

Sudhakar Singh of the Samajwadi Party (SP) filed his nomination papers for the bypoll to Ghosi assembly constituency (in Mau district) on Thursday which was the last day for filing of papers. Voting for the bypoll will be held on September 5 and the results will be declared on September 8.

During the filing of nomination, several SP members had an altercation with the police on duty at the collectorate. The police reportedly were trying to prevent the SP members from going inside the collectorate as they contended that they were more in number than the permissible limit.

The police, however, reportedly restrained themselves and attempted to persuade the ‘excess’ SP members to conform to the norms. The situation was defused soon.

Sudhakar Singh, who is an ex-MLA from Ghosi (he won the 2012 assembly polls from the seat) said: “The BJP will lose the elections and we will win. The people will defeat Dara Singh Chauhan and send him back. He has been the MLA from the seat multiple times but has not done anything for people”.

SP rebel and now the BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan filed his papers on Wednesday (August 16). The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the resignation of the then SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.