Sultanpur doc murder: BJP veteran seeks action against party leader

Senior BJP leader and former minister Sunil Bharala has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strictest possible action against local party leader Ajai Narain Singh—the prime accused in the brutal murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari over a land dispute in Sultanpur a few days ago. Ajai Narain Singh is the prime accused in the murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari in Sultanpur a few days ago. (For Representation)

Bharala, a prominent Brahmin leader in west U.P. who is also a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad, likened the main accused to slain gangster politician Atiq Ahmed. “He is a land shark and like Atiq Ahmed, he too has got a torture room at his place as well,” alleged Bharala in his missive to the CM after returning from Sultanpur where he had met Nisha, the wife of the deceased doctor.

“There is no doubt that the main accused in this heinous crime is land mafia Ajai Narain Singh whose family has been associated with the BJP for years. However, Ajai misused his family’s association to create terror in the region and he has also become a land shark. Such is his terror that no one dares to make a complaint against him now and even the local police functioned as per his wishes. However, you are known to be tough on such elements and your image of being a just leader is what gives people hope that justice would prevail,” Bharala wrote to the CM.

“Such is his terror that no construction in the region is allowed without paying ransom to him. It is clear from his act that he wanted to establish himself in a league of mafias like Atiq Ahmed and Vikas Dubey,” the BJP leader alleged. The BJP leader has demanded early arrest of all the named accused, bulldozing of their illegally acquired properties and adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, a ‘Shraddhanjali’ sabha is being organised in Sultanpur on Saturday that is expected to be attended by leaders cutting across party lines, including the BJP.

