Surprise inspection of Shastri Bhawan: Train personnel in firefighting: CS to fire department

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed fire department officials to impart training to all personnel about how to save themselves and others in the event of a fire accident in an office compound.

He issued directions in this regard while making a surprise inspection of offices and various sections situated in Shastri Bhawan (the building that used to have chief minister’s office till March 2017) here on Monday, a day after a fire broke out near the gate No 3 of the Vidhan Bhawan.

Mishra further said the fire department too should be equipped with all the necessary tools to quickly and effectively deal with any situation arising from a fire accident. “A periodical check of fire-fighting equipment must be carried out to keep them operational all the time,” he said.

During the inspection, he also asked officials and employees to keep offices and sections clean and files in order. He told them to ensure that all the old files were kept in the record room apart from digitising documents if not already done.

