Surveillance Overhaul: Sambhal to get 300 CCTVs at 127 sensitive spots

Sambhal police and administration have launched a surveillance initiative to enhance security and prevent future incidents of violence. As part of the plan, 300 CCTV cameras will be installed across key locations in the city for ₹2 crore, ensuring 24/7 monitoring. Manibhushan Tiwari, executive officer of the Sambhal municipal council, said the project is funded through the 15th Finance Commission’s grant. Officials said the initiative aims to improve public safety and law enforcement capabilities. (Sourced)

“Cameras will be installed in 127 sensitive and highly sensitive areas, covering locations prone to disturbances,” he said. “In the first phase, cameras will be placed around the Shahi Idgah mosque, where violence erupted in November last year.”

The surveillance system will include AI-enabled PTZ (pan tilt zoom) cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Voice recorders will also be deployed to strengthen monitoring efforts.

Two centralised control monitoring cells will be set up to oversee operations—one at the additional superintendent of police (ASP) office and another at the Tehsil office. These facilities will function round the clock with personnel from the municipal council, police department, and private agencies working in shifts, the officials informed.

Authorities believe the system will not only help prevent large-scale violence but also tackle street crimes like chain-snatching and improve women’s safety.

According to the officials, the project is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Sambhal, which has a mixed population of over 52% Muslims and 47% Hindus, witnessed violence on November 24 last year during the second day of a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Clashes between demonstrators and police led to stone pelting, resulting in five deaths and several injuries. The Supreme Court later directed the local trial court to halt proceedings in the case.