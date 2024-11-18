Survey targets fraud: 100% rent hike likely for Hussainabad Trust owned properties

Over 350 properties owned by Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT), including shops and residences, will soon face a significant hike in rent, with rates set to rise by more than 100%. This follows a month-long survey across HAT properties, which is expected to conclude soon. The revised rates will be based on current circle rates and are aimed at addressing long-standing issues of underpayment. The revised rates will be based on current circle rates and are aimed at addressing long-standing issues of underpayment. (HT Photo)

For generations, tenants in the heritage zone of Hussainabad have paid rents as low as ₹50 to ₹1,000, despite the high tourist footfall in the area, which is home to several historical landmarks. These rates were set centuries ago, with some tenants still paying as little as 10 or 20 paise when the leases were first agreed upon. Even today, only a few select properties have rents as high as ₹4,000, despite their prime location.

Ahmed Mehandi, the superintendent of HAT, explained, “The rental rates were set centuries ago, and despite the rapid rise in property values, tenants are paying amounts that are far below the current market rate.”

The ongoing survey, led by Ajaz Rizvi, head property supervisor at HAT, is inspecting properties in areas ranging from Rumi Gate to Chota Imambara, covering both shops and residential buildings. Rizvi added that not only shops but also hundreds of houses in narrow lanes of Hussainabad, many of which have been rented out at outdated rates, will be included in the revision. The survey is expected to be completed within two weeks, with a report to be submitted to the additional district magistrate (ADM) for final approval.

According to Rizvi, the survey covers around 250 properties in Hussainabad alone, with another 50-60 properties in the Gol Darwaza area of Chowk, and the rest in Saadatganj and Shah Najaf Imambara. This survey marks the first comprehensive review of these properties since the trust’s inception.

“One of the key reasons for the rate revision is to address fraudulent practices where tenants rent out their properties at inflated prices while paying the trust very low rents. Many shops are involved in deceptive practices. Tenants pay HAT low rents and then rent the properties to others at much higher prices,” explained Rizvi.

What is HAT?

HAT is a 350-year-old trust that was established to support the Muslim community and is responsible for maintaining several iconic landmarks, including the Bada Imambara, Chota Imambara, Clock Tower, and the Picture Gallery.